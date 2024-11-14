Nawaz Sharif meets Khawaja Asif, calls for action on London incident

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif met with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in London to discuss a recent incident involving misconduct.

During the meeting, Khawaja Asif provided Nawaz Sharif with details of the incident, noting that a woman was present alongside the individual responsible for the misbehavior. He explained that the woman appeared in a video with the alleged culprit, and the incident had taken place two days prior.

Expressing his strong displeasure, Nawaz Sharif called for swift and decisive action from the authorities.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was also present during the discussion. She remarked, “It seems their fate is to keep following others.”