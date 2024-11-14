Pak-US PFG meets to enhance edu collaboration between two nations

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan–USA Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) convened its first meeting with an aim to enhance education collaboration and fostering economic partnership between the two nations.

The meeting was chaired by Syed Hussain Tariq, Convener Pakistan–USA PFG, featuring a briefing session from the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Commerce.

The briefing session focused on strengthening diplomatic ties, promoting trade and investment, enhancing education collaborations .

Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, attended the meeting virtually and provided the members of the group with a comprehensive briefing on the current state of bilateral relations, cooperation, mutual challenges and opportunities between Pakistan and the US.

The ambassador added that Pakistan is ready to enhance cooperation and collaboration with the United States, especially in the IT sector, technology, education, and other areas of mutual benefit.

Convener of the Pakistan–USA PFG, Syed Hussain Tariq emphasised the importance of strengthening parliamentary ties and exploring new avenues for cooperation and collaboration between the two countries. He underscored that Pakistan-USA PFG holds immense potential in fostering reciprocal understanding, collaboration and friendship between the two nations.

Highlighting the significance of the parliamentary cooperation, Syed Hussain Tariq, reiterated the need for regular visits and interactions between both countries to further strengthen the relationship.

Members of the Pakistan–USA PFG reaffirmed their commitment to further cement the Pakistan-US ties and expand the scope of existing cooperation to trade and investment, renewable energy, climate change and regional security.

The briefing was attended by MNAs, Syeda Shehla Raza, Ms Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Ms Tahira Aurangzeb, Noor Alam Khan, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Ms Shahida Rehmani, Ramesh Lal, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Ms Sehar Kamran, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Danyal Chaudhary, Khurram Shahzad Virk, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Naveed Aamir Jeeva and Ms Sabheen Ghoury.