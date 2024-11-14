Thursday, November 14, 2024
'Pakistan has potential to achieve sustained economic growth'

Chinese Ambassador exchanges dialogue with NUML University students

November 14, 2024
Islamabad  -   In a recent exchange with students at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), the Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong reflected on his journey from student life to diplomatic service, shared insights on Pakistan-China relations, and offered words of encouragement to young Pakistanis aspiring to shape their country’s future.

When asked if his visit reminded him of his youth, the Ambassador expressed gratitude, saying, “Thanks for the invitation, which gave me the chance to return to a university campus. I am especially touched to see the energy and vitality among you.”

He reminisced about university life, describing it as a transformative time filled with both struggle and joy. Drawing on President Xi Jinping’s journey, he emphasised the importance of perseverance, stating, “Diligence is the path to the mountain of knowledge.” He urged students to cherish their time, push through challenges, and recognise the happiness found in hard work.

In response to a question about China’s rapid development and his view on Pakistan’s growth, the Ambassador lauded China’s economic strides under President Xi’s leadership, noting achievements in poverty alleviation, global contributions, and sustained growth. He highlighted Pakistan’s unique strengths, such as its strategic location, young population, and rich natural resources. “Pakistan has the potential to achieve sustained economic growth. We are confident in your country’s development prospects,” he said, encouraging students to integrate their dreams with national development.

On the special bond between China and Pakistan, often described as “higher than mountains, deeper than oceans,” the Ambassador emphasised the stability and resilience of this relationship. He highlighted the economic and cultural ties solidified through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and expressed China’s commitment to helping Pakistan develop further, enhancing cooperation across fields like infrastructure, energy, and education.

Addressing global challenges, the Ambassador underscored the importance of China and Pakistan’s collaboration within organisations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

In closing, the Ambassador left students with an inspiring message: “Embrace your time in university, study hard, and look beyond the ‘small world’ to contribute to the ‘big world’ of national progress. Together, we will work to build a brighter future for China and Pakistan.”

