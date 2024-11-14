Pakistan, Hungary discuss cooperation, illegal immigration measures

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Hungarian Minister of Interior Sándor Pintér in Budapest on Thursday for productive discussions on areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

Minister Naqvi expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and excellent arrangements made by the Hungarian Government for the 7th Ministerial Conference of the Budapest Process.

Both sides agreed to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Hungary in 2025 with special events. On behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Naqvi extended an invitation to Hungarian Prime Minister to visit Pakistan next year to mark this milestone. Naqvi also invited his Hungarian counterpart to visit Pakistan.

In an effort to combat illegal immigration, Minister Naqvi proposed a high-level Hungarian delegation visit to Pakistan. The delegation will focus on illegal immigration, human trafficking, and NADRA CRMS, while both countries agreed to establish a hotline between their interior ministries to address these issues effectively.

Additionally, the Hungarian Foreign Minister is scheduled to visit Pakistan in December this year. Pakistan's Ambassador to Hungary, Asif Hussain Memon, and senior diplomatic officials also attended the meeting.