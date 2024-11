Pakistan and Turkiye have agreed to enhance cooperation in the agricultural and industrial sectors.

This came at a meeting between Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu in Islamabad.

In his remarks, Rana Tanveer Hussain said the Turkish companies can invest in the manufacturing of electric vehicles in Pakistan. He also emphasized the need for enhancing trade volume between the two fraternal countries.