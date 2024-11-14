Parliamentary body highlights high taxes, rising costs, climate change as key challenges to Pakistan’s cotton industry

ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary body yesterday discussed the challenges currently faced by Pakistan’s cotton production, identifying high taxes, rising production costs, energy shortages, and climate change as the primary issues. The Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research held meeting under the Chairmanship of Syed Tariq Hussain, MNA. The Secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research updated the committee on the recommendations made by the Committee on August 16, 2024, concerning the resolution of ongoing issues among the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), and the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA). It was reported that the ministry has held two meetings with stakeholders to address these concerns. The committee was informed that over the past decade, there has been little to no increase in the Cotton CESS, or only a minimal rise. Furthermore, the ministry has raised the issue of high taxes with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for resolution. Additionally, a dispute persists over a Rs3.4 billion discrepancy in CESS calculations, particularly in relation to the PCCC’s proposed 30 percent annual increase in the CESS.

The All-Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) have expressed deep concern over the severe challenges facing Pakistan’s cotton industry, urging an immediate resolution to ongoing disputes between the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) and the Pakistan Ginners Association (PCGA). Both organisations highlight the significant decline in cotton production due to high taxes, rising production costs, energy shortages, and climate change, which have weakened the competitiveness of Pakistan’s textile sector. They also point to the impact of poor-quality seeds and prolonged power outages on both farmers and textile producers. APTMA and PCGA emphasise the need for pro-farmer policies, increased investment in agricultural research, and improved infrastructure, while stressing the importance of coordinated action among all stakeholders, including the government, to ensure sustainable growth in the cotton industry and strengthen its contribution to Pakistan’s economy.

The chairman of the committee directed the secretary of the ministry to compile a comprehensive report that includes practical and viable recommendations, taking into account the concerns and perspectives of all relevant stakeholders. Additionally, the committee directed that representatives from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, Federal Board of Revenue, and the secretaries of provincial governments be invited to address the issues facing the cotton sector, which is crucial to the agricultural economy. The committee also underscored the critical role of the agriculture extension programme and called on the provincial agriculture departments to accord it the attention and priority it deserves. Recognising the centrality of agriculture to Pakistan’s economy, the committee assured all stakeholders in the cotton sector of its full support in efforts to resolve these issues and strengthen the sector.

The committee re-appointed the sub-committee on the request of Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Convener of the Sub-Committee to the Standing Committee, to look into the matter of the sale of fake seeds and import of untimely wheat into Pakistan with the same composition and TORs.

