Thursday, November 14, 2024
Past in Perspective

“The difference between the right word and the almost right word is the difference between lightning and a lightning bug.” –Mark Twain

Past in Perspective
November 14, 2024
The Telegraph revolutionised communication, and Samuel Morse’s Morse code played a pivotal role in its operation. Invented in the 1830s, the Telegraph enabled near-instantaneous long-distance messaging by transmitting electrical signals across wires. Morse code, a system of dots and dashes representing letters and numbers, became the standard for encoding messages in this new technology. Morse’s innovation streamlined global communication, facilitating rapid exchanges across continents. Its simplicity and efficiency made it indispensable in telegraphy and later applications like radio communication. The Telegraph and Morse code stand as pioneering achievements, fundamentally shaping how humanity connects and communicates, marking a transformative chapter in the history of information exchange.

