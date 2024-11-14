PFF highlights FIFA Normalization success, invites PSB for meeting

In a bid to clarify and strengthen mutual understanding regarding the FIFA-led Normalization Process for football in Pakistan, the (PFF) has officially acknowledged receiving a letter from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) dated November 11, 2024.

The PFF emphasized that FIFA and the (AFC) have been actively overseeing this process since 2019 through a dedicated Normalization Committee (NC) appointed under FIFA statutes. The NC, operating with FIFA's full authority, has undertaken a series of reforms to restore football governance and transparency in Pakistan after a prolonged period of disruption due to third-party interventions.

The PFF highlighted key achievements under the Normalization Committee, including Pakistan's first-ever victories in World Cup and Olympic qualifiers, hosting Saudi Arabia in a World Cup qualifier, and implementing a historic digital registration and scrutiny process. This digitization, known as the Pakistan Football Connect Programme (PFC), has registered over 7,100 clubs, 32,054 players, and 4,768 officials and coaches. Additionally, more than 2,000 official matches have been held nationwide, fostering the sport at the grassroots level.

In light of challenges around club registration and league organization, the NC launched a comprehensive scrutiny process, including the All Pakistan District Championship (APDC) across 142 districts. This effort, undertaken despite legal and security obstacles, allowed a transparent validation of club and player records and paved the way for what the PFF described as "the most transparent elections" in its history.

The PFF also pointed to the establishment of a Dispute Resolution Mechanism, which includes independent judicial bodies addressing grievances and appeals. According to the PFF, over 700 election-related appeals and 30 general football disputes have been resolved through these mechanisms, with further recourse available through the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Addressing recent concerns raised by stakeholders, the PFF asserted that all members have access to mechanisms for grievances within the PFF and encouraged any genuinely affected stakeholders to engage directly with these established forums. Notably, the federation cited recent High Court rulings affirming its autonomy and dismissing litigation against it, reinforcing the PFF’s independence from outside interference.

The PFF extended an invitation to PSB officials for a formal meeting at the Football House in Lahore on November 26, 2024, to discuss the Normalization Process in detail and address any concerns from the PSB.