PM Shehbaz offers condolences to Minister Riaz Pirzada on brother’s passing

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his condolences to Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, over the passing of his brother, Sajjad Hussain Pirzada. In a phone call today, the Prime Minister expressed his sympathies to the bereaved family and offered prayers for the departed soul.

Remembering Sajjad Hussain Pirzada’s contributions, PM Shehbaz noted his significant service to the people of Bahawalpur in his role as Chairman of the District Council, acknowledging his dedication as unforgettable. The Prime Minister’s gesture reflects the deep respect for Sajjad Hussain Pirzada’s community service and support for the family in their time of loss.