Thursday, November 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM Shehbaz offers condolences to Minister Riaz Pirzada on brother’s passing

PM Shehbaz offers condolences to Minister Riaz Pirzada on brother’s passing
Web Desk
5:46 PM | November 14, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his condolences to Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, over the passing of his brother, Sajjad Hussain Pirzada. In a phone call today, the Prime Minister expressed his sympathies to the bereaved family and offered prayers for the departed soul.

Remembering Sajjad Hussain Pirzada’s contributions, PM Shehbaz noted his significant service to the people of Bahawalpur in his role as Chairman of the District Council, acknowledging his dedication as unforgettable. The Prime Minister’s gesture reflects the deep respect for Sajjad Hussain Pirzada’s community service and support for the family in their time of loss.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1731557147.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024