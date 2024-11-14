PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasizes diabetes awareness on World Diabetes Day

On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the importance of raising awareness about diabetes and its prevention, highlighting Pakistan’s ongoing efforts in collaboration with the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to improve the lives of millions affected by diabetes.

The theme for World Diabetes Day from 2024 to 2026, "Diabetes and Well-being," focuses on expanding access to care and support for those living with diabetes. Despite advancements in science and healthcare, diabetes remains a critical health challenge, affecting one in ten people globally. Alarmingly, 50% of diabetes cases remain undiagnosed, often leading to complications such as heart disease, kidney damage, nerve disorders, stroke, and blindness.

Pakistan faces significant challenges with diabetes, with an estimated 33 million citizens affected. The country now ranks among those with the highest diabetes prevalence worldwide, with an additional 11 million adults showing early signs of the disease. Around 8 to 9 million individuals with diabetes remain undiagnosed in Pakistan, resulting in delays in timely treatment. Factors contributing to diabetes risk in Pakistan include genetic predispositions, diet, inactive lifestyles, and environmental and geographic factors.

The government of Pakistan is fully committed to combating the rise of diabetes and improving the welfare of those affected by it. In line with this commitment, substantial health sector reforms have been introduced, prioritizing diabetes as a non-communicable disease. Plans are underway to launch the "Prime Minister's Program for Prevention and Control of Diabetes Mellitus" in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, aiming to curb diabetes in federal territories and provide universal health coverage, diagnosis, and treatment for diabetes patients across all provinces. Additionally, the program will focus on raising awareness and encouraging healthier lifestyle choices.

The government reaffirmed its dedication to providing healthcare for all, recognizing that a healthier Pakistan depends on reducing the burden of diseases like diabetes. Only through joint efforts to address these health challenges can Pakistan build a prosperous and healthy future for its citizens.