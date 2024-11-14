Police recover drugs in crackdown

WAH CANTT - The police have arrested five drug peddlers working for an intercity racket of drug peddlers and recovered drugs over 7kg from them. According to police spokesman, during crackdown against the drugs mafia, Taxila police recovered 60 kilograms hashish from an accused Dilawar, Sadar Wah police recovered 1.18 kg hashish from accused, Waqas, while 1.40 kg hashish was recovered from accused Kashif. Wah Cantonment police recovered 1.65 kilogram hashish from Irfan, 2.50 kilogram hashish from Khursheed while 0.52 kilogram hashish from Shahzad. The police registered Separate cases against the accused and launched further investigation.