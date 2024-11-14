Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urges nation to pray for rain

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appealed to the nation to perform Salat al-Istisqa, the prayer for rain, and to seek divine mercy amid the current drought-like conditions. In his appeal, the Prime Minister called upon citizens to join in prayers and urged religious scholars and community leaders to take an active role in organizing and leading these special prayers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz emphasized that rainfall would not only improve the environment but could also significantly help in reducing the spread of diseases. He encouraged the public to pray earnestly for relief from the hardships caused by the dry conditions.

The Prime Minister directed that Salat al-Istisqa prayers be arranged in mosques nationwide under both federal and provincial authorities. He stressed the urgent need for rain, citing the immediate benefits it would bring to the people and the land.