PSX gains 130 points to close at 93,355 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 130.86 points, a positive change of 0.14 percent, closing at 93,355.43 points as compared to 93,224.56 points on the last trading day. A total of 807,067,924 shares were traded during the day as compared to 792,904,878 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs31.688 billion against Rs30.788 billion on the last trading day. As many as 450 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 196 of them recorded gains and 191 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 63 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 43,291,848 shares at Rs1.26 per share, Waves Home Applications with 33,201,636 shares at Rs8.79 per share and Pak Refinery with 31,524,926 shares at Rs26.88 per share. Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs64.96 per share price, closing at Rs7,601.00, whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs38.17 rise in its per share price to Rs827.67. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs221.80 per share closing at Rs18,858.09 followed by Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with Rs45.57 decline to Rs501.58.