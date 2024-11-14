PTI falls into hands of factions, groups: Rana Farooq

LAHORE - Rana Farooq Saeed, Senior Vice President of People’s Party Central Punjab, has expressed his regret over the plight of Tehreek-e-Insaf and said that the people who are playing in the water have sunk the boat of PTI, Tehreek-e-Insaf is now online. In his statements, Rana Farooq Saeed said that PTI has fallen into the hands of factions, groups and vested interests, every group was playing a new tune every day. He said that while waiting for the call of the founder, the party has become a victim of shortage of men. He further said that the politics of anarchy and hatred has kept the PTI at home, while the Pakistan People’s Party is a democratic struggle and believes in mutual respect.