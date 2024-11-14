Thursday, November 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PTI falls into hands of factions, groups: Rana Farooq

PTI falls into hands of factions, groups: Rana Farooq
Our Staff Reporter
November 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE  -  Rana Farooq Saeed, Senior Vice President of People’s Party Central Punjab, has expressed his regret over the plight of Tehreek-e-Insaf and said that the people who are playing in the water have sunk the boat of PTI, Tehreek-e-Insaf is now online. In his statements, Rana Farooq Saeed said that PTI has fallen into the hands of factions, groups and vested interests, every group was playing a new tune every day. He said that while waiting for the call of the founder, the party has become a victim of shortage of men. He further said that the politics of anarchy and hatred has kept the PTI at home, while the Pakistan People’s Party is a democratic struggle and believes in mutual respect.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1731557147.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024