Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the Aqua Shrimp Farming Internship Program to provide practical training and career opportunities for youth with degrees in Fisheries, Aquaculture and Zoology.

The participants will receive hands-on training at the Fisheries Department’s Shrimp Farm in Muzaffargarh, along with a monthly stipend of 50,000 rupees for six months.

The young applicants can apply online through the job portal.