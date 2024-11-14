Punjab struggles with persistent smog as Met Office forecast rainfall

Several cities across Punjab remain blanketed in thick smog, with Lahore topping global pollution charts as the world’s most polluted city, hitting an AQI reading of 790.

The has forecasted possible rain in many districts of Punjab from today until November 16, offering a potential reprieve. A recent morning Air Quality Index report revealed alarming pollution levels, with smog engulfing 10 districts. Lahore recorded a peak AQI of 1,038, while Bahawalpur, Multan, and Faisalabad reported AQI levels of 451, 425, and 405, respectively.

The health impact is severe, causing eye irritation, respiratory issues, and other ailments, disrupting daily life across the region. Following Lahore, Multan ranks second nationally with an AQI of 451, followed by Peshawar (285), Haripur (223), and Rawalpindi (220).

The Lahore administration has intensified its smog-related inspections, sealing 75 shops, a marriage hall, and 14 restaurants for SOP violations. Visibility remains critically low, leading to closures of several motorway sections.

Lahore’s persistent smog has drawn responses from local authorities, with Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb attributing worsening air quality to eastern winds carrying pollution from India. Environment Secretary Jahangir Anwar confirmed that these winds have exacerbated Lahore’s air pollution levels.

An environmental protection official noted that Lahore’s AQI has reached unprecedented levels, nearing 1,000.

The smog—composed of fog, low-grade diesel emissions, seasonal crop burning smoke, and cooler winter air—has led to dangerous pollution levels, with PM2.5 particles peaking at 1,067, far exceeding WHO’s safe air quality thresholds.