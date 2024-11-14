Thursday, November 14, 2024
Qatar lauds Pakistan's role in regional peace, stability

Qatar lauds Pakistan’s role in regional peace, stability
Web Monitoring Desk
7:27 PM | November 14, 2024
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, on an official visit to Qatar, called on Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister of Qatar Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al-Thani in Doha.

The Chairman also held a separate meeting with Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces.

During the interaction, both sides discussed evolving regional dynamics and expressed mutual commitment for enhancing bilateral cooperation between both countries.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza highlighted strong brotherly relations between Pakistan and Qatar, and reaffirmed commitment to further strengthening military-to-military cooperation in defence and security domains.

Qatari leadership acknowledged the positive role of Pakistan in ensuring regional stability and appreciated the professionalism and sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces in fight against terrorism.

