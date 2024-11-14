Rain delays toss for first T20I between Pakistan, Australia at The Gabba

The toss for the opening T20I of the three-match series between Pakistan and Australia has been delayed due to persistent rain at The Gabba. Drizzling since last night, with more rain expected, dark clouds continue to loom over the stadium, with the covers firmly in place.

In T20I head-to-head encounters, Pakistan holds a slight edge, with 13 wins out of 25 matches, while Australia has won 11, and one match ended in no result.

Pakistan comes into the series on the back of a historic series win across formats in Australia, their first since 2017. However, their recent T20I performance has been less encouraging, as the team is playing its first match since a disappointing T20 World Cup 2024 exit, marked by group-stage defeats to the USA and India.

Australia, meanwhile, enters the series after a strong 3-0 sweep over Scotland and a 1-1 draw against England, looking to maintain their form on home soil.