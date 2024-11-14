Thursday, November 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rana Tanveer for exploiting olive potential to cut edible oil imports

Rana Tanveer for exploiting olive potential to cut edible oil imports
NEWS WIRE
November 14, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Minister for National Food and Security Rana Tanveer here on Wednesday stressed the need for exploit the potential of olive oil production and reduce dependence on edible oil imports.

Speaking at Olive Summit 2024, the minister emphasised the country’s vast potential for olive sector, urging the need of processing, packaging, and marketing to attract customers.

The minister said that research was crucial to the growth of any sector, so for developing the agricultural sector, there is a need to undertake research to enhance its development.

Tanveer said that Pakistan currently imports 70-80 percent of edible oil, which is then processed into unhealthy ghee while in contrast, olive oil offers numerous health benefits.

With Pakistan’s current reliance on imported edible oil, the minister stressed the need for a sustainable substitute, highlighting the potential for olive oil production to meet local demands and drive exports.

Smoke-emitting activities continue despite smog alert

“As we hear the word export the government becomes excited because we want to enhance our export,” he added.

He praised the efforts of Dr Tariq and Azmat Awan, two government officials driving the olive sector’s development.

Pakistan’s olive sector is poised to significant growth, with Rana Tanveer outlining ambitious plans to transform the country into a major player in the global market.

The Al Baraka Pakistan Olive Summit 2024 brought together key national and international experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to advance Pakistan’s olive industry.

Under the theme “Developing a Safe, Sustainable & Ready-to-Export Supply Chain of the Olive Sector”, the summit emphasised Pakistan’s potential to emerge as a significant player in the global olive market.

Attock police arrest 8 outlaws

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1731485209.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024