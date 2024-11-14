Rs6.3m fine imposed on 3,153 smoke-emitting vehicles

LAHORE - The Lahore Traffic Police on Wednesday imposed fine totaling Rs 6.3 million on 3,153 smoke-emitting vehicles in the provincial capital. According to a spokesman for the traffic police department, under the directives of the Lahore High Court, the department has initiated record actions against vehicles emitting harmful smoke. Within just 24 hours, the authorities imposed fines totaling Rs. 6.3 million on 3,153 smoke-emitting vehicles. As part of the crackdown, 1,663 motorcycles were fined for emitting hazardous levels of smoke, while 536 motorcycles were impounded for non-compliance. Additionally, 119 tractor-trailers, operating without proper safety measures, were also seized by police at various stations across the city.

The operation also saw the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems to identify smoke-emitting vehicles, with 314 vehicles issued e-challans based on AI tracking.

To further strengthen the enforcement efforts, 41 anti-smog squads have been deployed throughout the city, along with 12 checkpoints set up at key entry and exit points. DSPs (Deputy Superintendents of Police) have been tasked with leading special crackdowns on these routes to curb pollution.

The drive is part of a broader initiative, following the guidance of Lahore Commissioner, to combat environmental degradation. The Commissioner has also activated 14 anti-encroachment camps to ensure smooth enforcement of the rules. In a surprising move, even government vehicles found emitting excessive smoke are being issued fines.

Ammara Athar, Chief Traffic Officer emphasized that the battle against smog and environmental pollution requires collective action from all citizens. “We all need to work together to tackle the growing environmental challenges,” she said.