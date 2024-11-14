Thursday, November 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar
NEWS WIRE
November 14, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistani rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.85 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.92. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.90 and Rs279.40, respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 84 paisa to close at Rs294.60 against the last day’s closing of Rs295.44, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa remained and closed at Rs1.79, whereas a decline of Rs2.15 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound, which traded at Rs353.85 as compared to last day’s closing of Rs356.00. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 and 03 paisa to close at Rs75.64 and Rs73.95, respectively.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1731485209.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024