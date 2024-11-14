Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.85 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.92. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.90 and Rs279.40, respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 84 paisa to close at Rs294.60 against the last day’s closing of Rs295.44, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa remained and closed at Rs1.79, whereas a decline of Rs2.15 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound, which traded at Rs353.85 as compared to last day’s closing of Rs356.00. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 and 03 paisa to close at Rs75.64 and Rs73.95, respectively.