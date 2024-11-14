Sania Mirza appointed Dubai Sports Ambassador by Dubai Sports Council

Thursday, November 14, 2024
3:08 PM | November 14, 2024
Former Indian tennis star and six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza has been appointed as a sports ambassador by the Dubai Sports Council. The announcement was made during the "Dubai Sports Retreat" at the Museum of the Future. Mirza shared her excitement on Instagram, expressing her gratitude: "Honoured and grateful to be a sports ambassador for Dubai! Thank you for this incredible opportunity Dubai Sports Council."

The appointment aligns with Dubai’s vision to promote sports excellence and healthy lifestyles, positioning the city as a global "sports destination." Alongside Mirza, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh was also named a sports ambassador. The event was attended by prominent sports figures, including UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Established in 2005, the Dubai Sports Council supports local sports development and physical activity initiatives. In a statement, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, highlighted the retreat’s impact on fostering talent and enhancing sports achievements.

Since her marriage to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010, Mirza has made Dubai her second home and continues to reside there with her son, Izhaan Malik, following her separation from Malik.

