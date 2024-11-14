Saud hits century; Faizan, Hamza bag seven-fers

LAHORE - Saud Shakeel registered his 22nd first-class century against AJK on the opening day of the fourth round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium as Karachi Whites finished with 345-8 in 71 overs. Ramiz Aziz remained unbeaten for 96 as he partnered with Test batter Saud for a 194-run fifth-wicket stand.

Mohammad Faizan’s all-round heroics involving 7-13 and 34-ball 61 stole the show at National Ground in Islamabad as Faisalabad finished with a 56-run first innings lead and three wickets in hand against Larkana. Batting first, Larkana were dismissed for 91 in 40.4 overs. Faisalabad were 147-7 in 26 overs at stumps courtesy Mushtaq Ahmed’s 5-49.

Islamabad’s Musa Khan picked up his third first-class five-fer to skittle out Hyderabad for 93 in 21.3 overs at Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad. Kaleem Dil backed up with 4-36. At stumps, Islamabad had gained a 50-run lead with five wickets in hand. At Shoaib Akhtar Stadium, Rawalpindi’s Shadab Khan bagged his third first-class five-wicket haul. Bahawalpur were bundled out for 233 in 59 overs as Mohammad Sheharyar top-scored with an unbeaten 74. At stumps, Rawalpindi were 41-3.

Lahore Whites’ Ubaid Shah (4-53), Mohammad Salman (3-52) and Ahmed Daniyal (2-15) shared nine wickets among them to dismiss Abbottabad for 174 in 53.4 overs. At close of play, Lahore Whites were 81-3 in 21 overs. At Mirpur Cricket Stadium, Karachi Blues’ Mohammad Hamza figures of 7-20 to bundle out DM Jamali for a mere 50 within the first session. In turn, Fawad Alam scored a 73-ball 62 as Karachi Blues finished the day with 144-8, with a 94-run lead.

Elsewhere, after a delayed start at Ashfaq Cricket Ground in Sirdheri, Charsadda, Multan closed the day with 120-2 in 32 overs against Peshawar, with skipper Imam-ul-Haq returned undefeated on 55. Quetta were 89-4 in 29 overs at stumps against FATA at Railway Cricket Ground, Haripur as play started late due to wet conditions. Only 35 overs of play was possible at Gohati Cricket Ground, Swabi, where Lahore Blues finished the day with 142-2 on the board courtesy unbeaten half-centuries from Mohammad Saleem and Umar Siddiq.