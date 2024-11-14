SC Constitutional Bench to take up 18 cases today

ISLAMABAD - A six-member bench of the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench will hear a number of cases including suo moto from Thursday (today).

The bench headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, will take up 18 cases today (Thursday), and 16 cases tomorrow (Friday). It will revisit cases related to environmental pollution filed in 1993, 2003, and 2018.

It will also hear a review petition, filed by Riaz Hanif Rahi, regarding the appointment of Qazi Faez Isa as chief justice of the Balochistan High Court on Nov 14. Originally dismissed by a three-member bench headed by former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, the review petition has now been scheduled before the Constitutional Bench.

Among other high-profile cases, the bench will hear a petition requesting the rescheduling of the 2024 general elections, aiming to move the polls from February to the first week of March. A separate petition seeking to disqualify lawmakers with assets or businesses abroad will also be heard on Thursday. The bench will hear challenges to the legality of marriages between government officials and foreign nationals.

Another petition has been filed to nullify legislation passed under the previous PDM government. The bench will also examine a petition seeking the dismissal of former president Arif Alvi, and a suo motu notice on the foreign bank account details of Pakistani nationals is also part of the roster. A case filed by Muhammad Ali Durrani seeking the repatriation of public funds allegedly stashed abroad.

Moreover, cases relating to harassment of women at offices are also scheduled for hearing, as well as a harassment case involving singer Ali Zafar and musician Meesha Shafi. The constitutional bench will also review a suo motu notice on the private use of Islamabad’s Convention Center based on notes from former judge Qazi Faez Isa, alongside cases related to the jurisdiction of the courts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Cases concerning energy projects filed by Khawaja Asif are set for hearing by the six-member bench on November 15.