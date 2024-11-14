SC seeks provincial reports on climate change initiatives

A six-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, has called on provincial governments to provide detailed reports on their climate change initiatives.

The bench, which also includes Justices Jamal Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Musarrat Hilali, began its first hearing on environmental pollution on Thursday, aiming to tackle a broad range of environmental issues.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar pointed out the environmental impact of the rapid growth of housing societies, while Justice Musarrat Hilali referenced a past letter from Justice Nasim Hasan Shah raising concerns over Islamabad’s industrial expansion. Justice Jamal Mandokhail emphasized that pollution is a national concern and highlighted vehicular emissions as a major source, questioning current measures to address it.

The Supreme Court has directed both federal and provincial governments to submit comprehensive reports on pollution control efforts.

Following a request by the Additional Attorney General, the court adjourned the hearing for three weeks, with reports on anti-pollution strategies due at that time. Justice Mandokhail noted the severity of visible pollution impacts, such as dense smog in Punjab, which points to a pressing need for enhanced environmental protections.