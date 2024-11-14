Thursday, November 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SC seeks provincial reports on climate change initiatives

SC seeks provincial reports on climate change initiatives
Web Desk
1:05 PM | November 14, 2024
National, Top Stories

A six-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, has called on provincial governments to provide detailed reports on their climate change initiatives.

The bench, which also includes Justices Jamal Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Musarrat Hilali, began its first hearing on environmental pollution on Thursday, aiming to tackle a broad range of environmental issues.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar pointed out the environmental impact of the rapid growth of housing societies, while Justice Musarrat Hilali referenced a past letter from Justice Nasim Hasan Shah raising concerns over Islamabad’s industrial expansion. Justice Jamal Mandokhail emphasized that pollution is a national concern and highlighted vehicular emissions as a major source, questioning current measures to address it.

The Supreme Court has directed both federal and provincial governments to submit comprehensive reports on pollution control efforts.

PFF highlights FIFA Normalization success, invites PSB for for meeting

Following a request by the Additional Attorney General, the court adjourned the hearing for three weeks, with reports on anti-pollution strategies due at that time. Justice Mandokhail noted the severity of visible pollution impacts, such as dense smog in Punjab, which points to a pressing need for enhanced environmental protections.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1731557147.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024