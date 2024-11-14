Scheme launched for personalised number-plates

MULTAN - The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Department launched a special scheme on Wednesday, allowing citizens of Punjab to get personalised vehicle number-plates for their vehicles. The citizens could submit their applications online for installing number plates on their own choice. The initiative, called the “Vanity Number Plates” was divided into three categories including Corporate, Platinum, and Gold. Interested people across Punjab could participate in the excise department auction process to secure these exclusive numbers. Since its launch on November 11, the scheme has already garnered significant attention, with 64 applications submitted from various parts of the province. Prominent business figures and renowned companies, especially from Multan and the South Punjab region, could submit applications to acquire these premium numbers.

This new initiative comes in response to the long-standing demand for personalized plates, which citizens previously obtained by paying substantial amounts.

The Excise department has introduced the structured scheme as a strategic move to boost government revenue.