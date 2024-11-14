Thursday, November 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Secretaries committee briefed on PMRU’s performance

Our Staff Reporter
November 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  A meeting of the Secretaries Committee was held at the Civil Secretariat, chaired by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Senior Member Board of Revenue and additional chief secretaries from various departments.

The Director of the Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) briefed attendees on the department’s performance over the last three months, highlighting key indicators and suggesting improvements for governance and public service delivery. Discussions also focused on strengthening the Task Management System, File Tracking System, and addressing public grievances through the Citizen Portal and Khuli Kacheris.

Chief Secretary Chaudhary emphasized the importance of technology in improving administrative efficiency and urged the implementation of the File Tracking System to facilitate paperless governance. He stressed that negligence in handling public grievances would not be tolerated and directed that all departments remain proactive in addressing citizen issues.

Trump taps 'unapologetic Zionist' Mike Huckabee as next ambassador to Israel

Additionally, he called for strict adherence to the Rules of Business within departments.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1731557147.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024