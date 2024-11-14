Secretaries committee briefed on PMRU’s performance

Peshawar - A meeting of the Secretaries Committee was held at the Civil Secretariat, chaired by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Senior Member Board of Revenue and additional chief secretaries from various departments.

The Director of the Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) briefed attendees on the department’s performance over the last three months, highlighting key indicators and suggesting improvements for governance and public service delivery. Discussions also focused on strengthening the Task Management System, File Tracking System, and addressing public grievances through the Citizen Portal and Khuli Kacheris.

Chief Secretary Chaudhary emphasized the importance of technology in improving administrative efficiency and urged the implementation of the File Tracking System to facilitate paperless governance. He stressed that negligence in handling public grievances would not be tolerated and directed that all departments remain proactive in addressing citizen issues.

Additionally, he called for strict adherence to the Rules of Business within departments.