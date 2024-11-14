Security beefed up in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD - Shaheed Benazirabad Police has made the security arrangements very strict on the occasion of local bodies elections on 14 November 2024. Following the orders given by SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tonio, more than 800 police officers and personnel have been appointed at all polling stations, including 5 DSPs, 12 inspectors, 18 sub-inspectors, 41 assistants and 90 lady police personnel including sub-inspectors. There are total 26 polling stations in Shaheed Benazirabad district in which heavy personnel including police commandos have been deployed at sensitive polling stations. All DSPs and concerned SHOs will personally visit the polling stations periodically and instruct all police personnel to be on high alert.