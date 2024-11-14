Thursday, November 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Security beefed up in Nawabshah

STAFF REPORT
November 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Shaheed Benazirabad Police has made the security arrangements very strict on the occasion of local bodies elections on 14 November 2024. Following the orders given by SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tonio, more than 800 police officers and personnel have been appointed at all polling stations, including 5 DSPs, 12 inspectors, 18 sub-inspectors, 41 assistants and 90 lady police personnel including sub-inspectors. There are total 26 polling stations in Shaheed Benazirabad district in which heavy personnel including police commandos have been deployed at sensitive polling stations. All DSPs and concerned SHOs will personally visit the polling stations periodically and instruct all police personnel to be on high alert.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1731485209.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024