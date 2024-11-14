Senate body criticises Railways Ministry for lack of transparency

Peshawar - The Senate Standing Committee on Railways on Wednesday expressed displeasure over lack of transparency, cases of theft, embezzlement, and accidents in the railways during last five years.

Senator Jam Saifullah Khan chaired the committee meeting held at Old PIPS Hall, Parliament Lodges. The committee deliberated on the cases of theft, embezzlement, and accidents in the railways during last five years, including the status of the audit report and the probe pending with the FIA.

The matter was raised by Senator Shahadat Awan. The mover expressed dissatisfaction with the details provided by the ministry, stating that the ministry failed to provide the requested details for the third consecutive time. “There is a substantial difference in the details provided by the ministry in the last meeting and the current meeting.”

The committee observed that the ministry was reluctant to provide the necessary details. “It is unfortunate to witness that the railways has thousands of acres of land that is being encroached upon by private individuals, and the railways is bearing unimaginable losses as a result of theft and embezzlement,” Senator Shahadat Awan maintained.

He argued that the railways could be turned into a profitable organisation if the ministry takes stern action against encroached land and embezzlement. Senator Jam Saifullah Khan stated that the provided details reflect mala-fide intent on the part of the ministry to hide the details. He directed the ministry to submit all relevant details in the next meeting.

The committee recommended that the government appoints Minister for Railways. The committee also directed that in the next meeting, the heads of NAB and FIA should also be invited.

Furthermore, the committee discussed the discontinuation of the railways line known as the Loop Section, formerly operated through the districts of Umerkot, Tharparkar, and Mirpurkhas stations. The matter was raised by Senator Poonjo Bheel.

The officials apprised the meeting that the railways line from Jamrao to Pitharo (meter gauge) of 183 km was laid in the British era, and 10 trains used to operate on this section with steam locomotives. However, the section is closed due to commercial non-viability and because of its old and obsolete design. Senator Poonjo Bheel argued that the section could be made commercially viable and could benefit thousands if the government takes the necessary action.

The committee recommended that the next meeting of the committee be scheduled at Karachi.

In attendance were Senators Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Shahadat Awan, Dost Ali Jessar, Poonjo Bheel, Liaqat Khan Tarakai, Secretary for Ministry of Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Inspector General Railway Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan and other senior officials from relevant departments.