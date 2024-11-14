Senate panel reviews power sector projects, calls for increased transparency in NTDC operations

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Economic Affairs deliberated on all the ongoing and completed projects regarding the Power Division under multilateral and bilateral partners, alongwith the details of the tendering process, consultants, and the interest paid by the federal government on these projects.

Senator Saifullah Abro chaired the Senate Standing Committee on Economic Affairs held on Wednesday at Old PIPS Hall, Parliament Lodges. Officials informed that a total of 16 projects are ongoing under multilateral development partners, of which 8 projects are with the Asian Development Bank, 7 with the World Bank, and 1 with the Islamic Development Bank and OPEC Fund. The total commitment for these projects is $4,350.99 million. Additionally, 16 projects have been completed with bilateral development partners. Among these, 6 were with Japan, 4 with Korea, 1 with Germany, and 5 with France. The total commitment for these bilateral development projects was $629.07 million.

Discussing the projects under the Asian Development Bank, Senator Saifullah Abro inquired about the delay in completion of the ‘Second Power Transmission Enhancement Investment Programme Tranche 2’, which includes the construction of substations in Mirpurkhas and Zhob. The project was executed by the National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC). Initially, the project was set to complete on December 31, 2024; however, it will now be completed in August 2025. Officials apprised that the project was delayed due to COVID-19, delays in the issuance of LCs, and changes in design in the later stages. The committee recommended that comprehensive details of the delay should be provided in the next meeting.

The committee expressed dissatisfaction with the details and recommended that the tendering details of all the completed and ongoing projects executed by the said agency be provided. Senator Saifullah Abro argued that the majority of NTDC projects have been delayed by a year or more, costing millions to the government. Alamzeb Khan, Additional Secretary for the Power Division, stated that the ministry has constituted a ‘Monitoring and Implementation Wing’ to oversee the progress of these projects, alongwith the monthly reports. Additionally, the ministry intends to restructure NTDC to bring transparency and efficiency to its work.

In attendance were Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Special Secretary for Ministry of Economic Affairs Humair Karim, Secretary for Power Division Arshad Majeed Mohmand, Additional Secretary for Power Division Alamzeb Khan and other senior officials from relevant departments.