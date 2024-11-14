Thursday, November 14, 2024
Sindh health dept launches strategy to curb malaria, dengue and chikungunya

Our Staff Reporter
November 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Sindh Health Department has unveiled a comprehensive strategy to combat malaria, dengue and chicken-gunya across the province, with a focus on Karachi. According to the Director General Health Sindh, all reported cases have been successfully treated, and hospitals were equipped with necessary medications and testing facilities. According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, the District health officers have been instructed to enhance surveillance, treatment, fumigation and mosquito spraying. The department was closely monitoring district initiatives, resulting in a significant decrease in malaria and dengue cases this year. While, 3,541 health professionals were conducting malaria microscopy and testing, and 4.2 million Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets have been distributed, leading to a 40-45 percent reduction in cases.

Our Staff Reporter

