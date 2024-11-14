SU organises disaster management exhibition, seminar to raise awareness among students

HYDERABAD - A one-day international disaster management exhibition organized Wednesday at the University of Sindh, in which 50 stalls were set up by various national and international disaster management organizations to create awareness of the disaster management practices.

The exhibition was jointly organized by Sindh University’s Institute of Business Administration and Sindh Rural Development Centre (SRDC) in collaboration with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Helping Hand, Red Crescent and other non-governmental organizations at the Institute of Sindhiology with the aim to raise awareness among people about natural disaster management. According to the University’s spokesperson, different governmental, nongovernmental organizations and academic departments of the university had set up their stalls at the exhibition demonstrating tools, measures and steps to protect human lives during natural disasters. On the occasion, a seminar was also held in the auditorium of the Institute of Sindhiology in order to create awareness among the students.

Speaking on the occasion, the SU Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that the region had been confronting natural disasters and the damages caused by the calamities could be mitigated if people, especially youth, were trained in disaster management.

He appreciated the organizers for arranging useful activities for the general public and asked students to raise awareness in public about disaster management. He also praised the PDMA for its leadership from the onset of 2010 floods and for its successful formulation and passing of the disaster management bill from the parliament.

Dr Kalhoro said that the disaster in Pakistan had pushed more and more people into poverty and in vulnerable conditions.

“At this juncture, the response to disaster can have profound impact on long-term recovery, especially for those who are already among the most vulnerable”, he said. He discussed how disasters in Pakistan have exacerbated poverty and increased vulnerability, stressing that effective disaster response is essential for sustainable recovery.

The Vice-Chancellor also highlighted the University’s new four-year bachelor’s program in disaster management, which builds on the expertise within SU’s existing departments, including Pure & Applied Geology, Geography, Biochemistry and Biotechnology. Director Operations of PDMA Imdad Hussain Siddiqui stated that public awareness and institutional collaboration were key elements to mitigating disaster impacts. Secretary of the Red Crescent Sindh Kanwar Waseem emphasized the critical need for trained individuals in disaster risk reduction (DRR) and resilient planning. Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah emphasized the university’s responsibility in developing skilled disaster management professionals. Director Helping Hand Ali Ahmed Pathan added that collaborative platforms like the exhibition promoted a proactive approach to disaster resilience.

Director IBA Dr Imamuddin Khoso and Director SRDC Dr Irum Khushnood expressed their commitment to risk reduction and resilience-building through academic programs and community outreach. Later, the Vice-Chancellor, alongside other dignitaries, toured the stalls, engaging with students and representatives to learn more about their disaster management exhibits.