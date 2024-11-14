Two Act Circus

Part of Donald Trump’s appeal, both within the United States and internationally, lies in his image as an outsider—a maverick who acts independently, beholden to no one. This image of self-governance was meticulously crafted and marketed during his campaign, appealing to voters who wanted someone unbound by Washington’s norms. But now, with Trump in power, his administration is revealing itself to be very much like its predecessors, though with a new coat of red paint.

Social media has been rife with speculation over Trump’s cabinet selections, and his supporters have rallied on platforms like Twitter to voice their opposition to “deep state” figures, such as former CIA director Mike Pompeo and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. Both have been criticised as pro-war, pro-Israel, and essentially aligned with the neo-conservative, or “neocon,” ideology. While Trump may have been willing to listen to his voter base on some fronts, he also faces pressure from major donors.

One influential donor is Miriam Adelson, who has contributed over $100 million to Trump’s campaign and, through this support, seeks to pull policy closer to Israel’s interests. With these realities coming to light, the brief optimism among Republican voters—that their sons might no longer be sent to fight in endless conflicts—seems dashed. Politicians like Marco Rubio are being considered for Secretary of State, while figures such as Michael Waltz are slated for positions like National Security Advisor, alongside other pro-Israel, AIPAC-backed individuals embedded in the administration. The sobering truth is becoming clear.

The United States appears to be a single-party state divided into two factions, differing only in a small percentage of policy areas. For 95% of decision-making, the priorities align, with just a superficial variation in the remaining 5%. This means that while the administration may take a more measured approach toward Ukraine, perhaps even pushing for a ceasefire, it will likely adopt a more hawkish stance toward Iran, influenced by the Israeli lobby and AIPAC-backed figures within Trump’s circle. Simultaneously, the administration seems poised to maintain a hardline stance on China, upholding the U.S. global hegemony.

The disillusionment among Trump’s supporters is palpable, especially on social media. Many had hoped he would put “America First”. Instead, they’re witnessing a continuation of the same policies, merely repackaged in a new form.