Underselling Calamity

As the people of Pakistan struggle to breathe under a smog blanket visible even from space, many of the nation’s politicians remain oblivious to the severity of the crisis. One such politician is Pakistan People’s Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who chose this environmental disaster as an opportunity to make light-hearted jabs on social media, claiming Karachi is a “better city” than Lahore. This response is not only insensitive to millions suffering from respiratory issues, especially in northern Punjab, but it also reveals a lack of empathy for the crisis and ignorance about why Karachi’s air quality currently fares better.

Karachi benefits not from any particular anti-smog initiative but from its coastal winds, which naturally disperse pollutants. Without this geographical advantage, Karachi would rank far worse given its challenges with waste management and pollution. Rather than diminishing the crisis, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari could use his charisma and global influence to drive a national effort against smog, bringing his talents to the cause of environmental health. While some politicians resort to online one-upmanship, others have downplayed key contributors to smog. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, for example, argued that transportation, not stubble burning, is the primary cause of smog, suggesting that farmers should not be penalised. Although data does confirm transportation as the main culprit, stubble burning remains a significant second. Downplaying its role only weakens the resolve for comprehensive action. Even small contributions to air pollution matter, and addressing stubble burning is critical. Mr. Asif’s position is perhaps understandable given his agricultural constituency, but it undermines efforts to tackle the problem at its source.

The smog issue is not confined to Pakistani Punjab. Across the border, Indian Punjab is grappling with the same challenges, with Delhi recently ranking as the world’s most polluted city. Efforts to regulate stubble burning are hampered by conflicts between federal authorities, local leaders, and farming groups who see this traditional practice as an easy, cost-effective solution for clearing fields. This tendency among politicians to prioritise their constituencies over the shared crisis of smog is a significant reason the problem persists.

Seeing this division, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s suggestion of climate diplomacy could be a much-needed way forward. Setting aside political differences to collaborate within Pakistan and even across borders may be essential in combating a climate catastrophe that spares no one.