WCLA signs MoU with RUDA to enhance tourist access to historical sites

LAHORE - In a landmark initiative aimed at improving accessibility for tourists, the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) to establish a streamlined and innovative route to the Shahdara Historical Complex. This new partnership will ease the flow of tourists by reducing rotation times and providing multiple, convenient access points from various parts of the city. The Shahdara Historical Complex, an iconic site housing heritage landmarks such as the tombs of Emperor Jahangir and Empress Nur Jahan, is a key destination for history enthusiasts and international visitors. The collaboration between WCLA and RUDA will allow for easier navigation to this treasured location, especially from alternative sides of the bridge, bringing added convenience and access from other areas within the city. This new access route is expected to significantly alleviate congestion, enhancing the overall experience for tourists. By opening additional pathways, the initiative aligns with WCLA’s mission to preserve cultural heritage while promoting sustainable tourism. Kamran Lashari Director General WCLA said “We are committed to preserving Lahore’s historical essence while creating infrastructure that supports a modern and accessible tourism experience,” He further added “Through this MoU with RUDA, we look forward to facilitating easier movement for tourists, allowing them to experience the Shahdara Historical Complex in a manner that respects its heritage and maximizes convenience.” The agreement is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen Lahore’s tourism infrastructure, providing visitors with a seamless, enriched experience while highlighting the city’s historical and cultural significance. This initiative is set to commence in the coming months, with updates on project progress and additional access points to be announced soon.