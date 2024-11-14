Woman steals gold, sells it to perform Umrah in Karachi’s Lyari

In a bizarre turn of events, a woman from Karachi’s Lyari neighborhood stole gold ornaments from a neighboring house, sold them, and used the proceeds to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.

According to officials at Baghdadi Police Station, the theft of 20 tola of gold jewelry was reported on October 27. Police later arrested a suspect, identified as Imran, who informed them that his wife, Shehnaz, was responsible for the theft.

Upon further investigation, police arrested Shehnaz and recovered three tola of gold and Rs 1.5 million in cash from her possession. According to police, Shehnaz had stolen the gold while the family was absent from their home. She then sold 17 tola of the stolen gold and used the proceeds to fund her trip for Umrah.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter, conducting raids to recover the remaining stolen goods and arrest potential accomplices involved in the crime. The police have yet to comment on whether any other individuals were implicated in the theft.

This unusual case has caught the attention of local authorities, who are working to ensure all perpetrators are brought to justice.