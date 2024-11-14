Thursday, November 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Woman steals gold, sells it to perform Umrah in Karachi’s Lyari

Woman steals gold, sells it to perform Umrah in Karachi’s Lyari
Web Desk
12:44 PM | November 14, 2024
National

In a bizarre turn of events, a woman from Karachi’s Lyari neighborhood stole gold ornaments from a neighboring house, sold them, and used the proceeds to perform the Umrah pilgrimage. 

According to officials at Baghdadi Police Station, the theft of 20 tola of gold jewelry was reported on October 27. Police later arrested a suspect, identified as Imran, who informed them that his wife, Shehnaz, was responsible for the theft.

Upon further investigation, police arrested Shehnaz and recovered three tola of gold and Rs 1.5 million in cash from her possession. According to police, Shehnaz had stolen the gold while the family was absent from their home. She then sold 17 tola of the stolen gold and used the proceeds to fund her trip for Umrah.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter, conducting raids to recover the remaining stolen goods and arrest potential accomplices involved in the crime. The police have yet to comment on whether any other individuals were implicated in the theft.

SC seeks provincial reports on climate change initiatives

This unusual case has caught the attention of local authorities, who are working to ensure all perpetrators are brought to justice.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1731557147.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024