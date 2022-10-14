Share:

KARACHI-Fourteen people including eight students were injured in a collision between a school van and a car near Super Highway Jamali bridge here on Thursday.

According to a new channel report, the school van was going on the wrong side of the road and collided with a speeding car coming from the opposite side resulting a crash. Police officials told that the driver was arrested and legal action would be taken against him. Meanwhile, the injured were shifted to the nearby hospital for first aid treatment.