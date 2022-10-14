Share:

RAWALPINDI- As many as 207 patients were admitted to three hospitals in the city, out of which 103 belonged to the Rawalpindi district.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Thursday informed that 111 patients were admitted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 69 to the Holy Family Hospital and 27 to the District Headquarters Hospital.

He said out of the total admitted patients, 138 tested positive for dengue fever, while one patient was in critical condition at BBH.

Dr Sajjad added that around 92 more dengue cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 3,438.

Among the new cases, the health officer informed that 46 were reported from Potohar Town urban area, 16 from Rawalpindi Cantonment, 12 from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, 10 from Chaklala Cantonment, three from Potohar rural, two from Taxila Cantonment and Gujjar Khan, while one case each arrived from Taxila city, Kahuta and Taxila rural.

Giving details of the disciplinary actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 2,771 FIRs, sealed 623 premises, issued challan tickets to 7,493, notices to 10,995 and a fine of Rs 7,797,616 was imposed on violations of dengue SOPs from January 1 to date.

Dr Sajjad said that maximum arrangements for treating dengue fever patients had been made besides all possible preventive measures to meet any eventuality. However, he advised the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae were found in their houses, as the government alone cannot check the spread of dengue larvae.