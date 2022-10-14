Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, during Thursday’s Nation­al Assembly session, said still there were 20 million flood affected people in need of different kind of support.

In order to cope with the flood dev­astation, the government with help of international community and NGOs is making all out efforts, said the min­ister, responding to a supplementary question during question hour, said Rs 70 billion of Benazir Income Sup­port Programme (BISP) were directly being given to flood affected people.

“A process has been started to prepare a National Adaptation Plan for building resilience to climate change,” said Sherry Rehman, add­ing that the aim was to reduce vul­nerabilities to climate impacts by creating comprehensive medium and long term plans including the integration of adaptation measures into national policy. She said Paki­stan has been using nature based solutions and ecosystem system based adaptation in its national ef­forts to build climate resilience.

She said Pakistan Climate Resilient Urban Policy Framework is being formulated which will take into ac­count opportunities and challenges in achieving green and resilient ur­ban development. ‘’Pakistan is facing the brunt of the climate crisis despite its small carbon footprint,’’ she said responding to a question posed by an opposition member. She said the biggest initiative of Living Indus has been envisaged after consultations with the provinces in order to protect the Indus River from environm1en­tal degradation. About corruption in Tsunami Tree project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa process, the minister said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also took notice of the issue while the Federal Government also wrote to the Auditor General.

Minister said the Federal Govern­ment could not interfere in the provin­cial matter following 18th amendment in the Constitution. The House also held discussion on the situation arising out of the recent floods in the country. The members suggested the govern­ment construct new dams, plant more trees, remove encroachments along waterways and upgrade drainage sys­tem to avert floods devastation in fu­ture. They said maximum relief should be extended to the flood victims.

Parliamentary Secretary for Edu­cation Zeb Jaffar said the govern­ment has taken several initiatives to ensure digital literacy across the country. She said a project is in the implementation phase to establish one hundred smart classrooms in the universities by the end of this year. Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema re­sponding to the remarks of Ghous Bux Khan Mahar of Grand Democrat­ic Alliance (GDA) assured the house of providing free of cost seeds to the farmers of the flood ravaged areas