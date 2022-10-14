Share:

The audio leaks have created quite a stir in the political panorama of the country. The leaks are a worrying and serious development and indicate a breach of security in the Prime Minister’s House where sensitive issues about national security are discussed and parlays with the visiting dignitaries are conducted besides consultations on political challenges which are not for public consumption.

Given the seriousness of the issue, the government has formed a committee to probe the fiasco. The fact that the leaks pertain to the previous regime as well as the incumbent government, indicates that it has been going on for quite some time.

The security of the Prime Minister’s House is the responsibility of the security agencies and if the house has been bugged the accusing finger goes toward them. However, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has categorically stated that as per investigations so far the agencies are not involved in this respect. Well, even if the agencies are not involved, the breach of security of Prime Minister House and access of hackers to the conversations held there, reflects badly on their performance. This episode is likely to have serious repercussions both nationally and internationally.

But as they say, there is always light at the end of the tunnel. The leaks have proven to be a blessing in disguise. The episode has done two positive things. Firstly it has jolted our agencies out of their slumber. We would now take all possible measures to prevent such occurrences in the future and make the security of the Prime Minister House impregnable. The second is that it has unveiled the hypocritical machinations of the political leadership to misguide, mislead and dupe the masses to achieve their narrow political agendas. The contents of the leaks are quite revealing in this respect and the people can now see for themselves their real faces and the fraud being perpetrated on them.

The politician whom these leaks have proved and portrayed as a political imposter is none other than Imran Khan. They have smashed his narrative of conspiracy to oust his government and unmasked the tricks that he employed to play with the cipher message. The revelation about his involvement in horse trading on the eve of the no-confidence motion against him stinks.

He also indulged in horse trading in the senate elections, more so during the election for Senate Chairman. But there was only circumstantial evidence in that regard. In the leaks, one can hear him talking to his cabinet colleagues and admitting that he was purchasing five MNAs and asking someone to buy another five to thwart the no-confidence motion. He asks them not to worry about the effort being wrong and right. It leaves no doubt about the unethical and sinister motives of the man and his involvement in the detestable practice of horse trading.

A look at Imran’s claim of building a Medina-like state is also necessary to educate the people on his credentials and actions in this respect. A few questions need to be asked. Did the builder of the Medina state tell lies to his followers and concocted false narratives? Did he ever involve his opponents in false cases or practice political vendetta? Did he use abusive language against his opponents and urged his followers to indulge in similar pursuits? Did he take U-turns on everything that he said or promised? I am sure every conscientious person would answer negatively.

It is a proven fact that Imran instituted false cases against his opponents as is evident by the acquittal of PML (N) leader Ahsan Iqbal by the IHC in the corruption reference filed by NAB. The framing of Rana Sanaullah in a fake drug case is yet another truth about Imran’s dubious credentials.

It is pertinent to mention that the SC and High Courts while hearing cases filed by NAB are on record to have remarked that it was being used for political engineering. Several other leaders and functionaries of PDM parties have also been cleared of corruption charges. The incidents of the attack on Sindh House by PTI leaders and followers, heckling of Ahsan Iqbal and recently of Marriyum Aurangzeb in London, and the use of abusive language against her by PTI supporters is enough to prove the culture of violence and intolerance that Imran has been preaching.

A few words about the knowledge of Islam of the man are also imperative to unmask the hoax of building Pakistan on the pattern of the state of media. In a public rally, he said that God sent one hundred forty thousand prophets to spread the divine message. What a shame! He often equates his situation with the circumstances faced by the prophet and the caliphs. It is unbelievable rhetoric considering his lifestyle and his reputation. The audio leaks have put a stamp on his dubious credentials and rightly depicted him as a political imposter. One is amazed at his audacity to deny it and say that the leaks were fake.

It is a moment of introspection for the people, particularly the youth, who have put their faith in this fake reformer and are following him blindly. Being popular is not the only yardstick to judge the political credentials of a man. It is the cause for which someone is playing the leading role. Hitler was the most popular European leader after World War-I but look at what devastation he brought upon his nation. Imran surely is not doing this for any noble cause. He is a demagogue who has expertise in building and propagating false narratives to dupe the masses to use them for clinching political power.

However, I am not saying that those now ruling the roost are angels. They are also the beneficiaries of the corrupt system of governance. It is all about power politics minus the interest of the masses. There are individuals on both sides of the aisle who have built their fortunes by taking advantage of the inbuilt avenues of corruption in the system of governance.

Things are not going to improve until and unless the archaic system of governance inherited from the colonial power, which promotes power politics, is done away with and electoral reforms by ending the single constituency system, are introduced. In the present circumstances, it seems impossible. The country surely needs a new social contract. Who will nudge the process of a new social contract remains the million-dollar question.