While the automobile industry and related associations will be quick to blame the government for the steep decline of sales in vehicles in all major companies, the current automobile market and the way it is structured is inherently to blame for the lack of sales in this quarter.

The Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association has identified the government restrictions on the import of completely-knocked-down (CKD) parts as the major reason for the steep rise in price. These parts allow for vehicles to be assembled in Pakistan instead of manufactured, and it is clear to see why the government has put its foot down against the practice.

With the Finance Ministry struggling to reduce the import bill, putting a quota for parts on an industry that has consistently ignored the calls for localisation is the sensible route to take. Successive governments have engaged manufacturers, tried to bring new entrants to the market and use other forms of incentive to try and localise vehicles here at home, but the industry has not been able to achieve this so far.

But beyond the failure to localise, even if we ignore the current spree of inflation in car values, there has been a consistent rise in prices of vehicles assembled in Pakistan, and in some cases, the steep rise in prices cannot be justified with factors such as the dollar rate or the parts quota. There is no attempt by the local industry to do anything except for the bare minimum and charge exorbitant prices for vehicles that would not even sell for half their value in the international market.

Car demand has been sufficiently inelastic in Pakistan, to a point. And it is clear we have now passed that point, with ‘low-cost’ vehicles costing upwards of 20 lakhs, while the premium sedans like the Civic are now reaching the ridiculous value of 1 crore for a vehicle that does not even have modern features that its international counterparts have.

It is time for the automotive industry to engage in some introspection. The prices of vehicles are simply not affordable anymore, nor is there any value for money in the purchases made. The only way out of this is localisation, and now that the government has put on a quota on the import of CKDs, it must stay steadfast and offer more incentives to localise production.

We will continue to pay an arm and a leg for vehicles that are not worth it, if the industry is left without regulation in the hands of the manufacturers themselves. Manufacturers have the onus to make their vehicles worth buying.