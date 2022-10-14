Share:

LAHORE-Rising star Abubakar Talha of Wapda has clinched the Mid Court - Athletes Unraveled Asian Ranking Tennis Championships 14&U Leg-2 at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

In the boys’ singles final, Abubakar Talha maintained his winning spree by winning both Championships Leg-1 & Leg-2. This time in Leg-2 final, Abubakar defeated young Zohaib Afzal Malik by 6-2, 6-3. Zohaib, the doubles partner of Abubakar, gave tough fight to his opponent before going down by 0-2.

Abubakar, student of FG Middle School Mazhar Lines Lahore Cantt, thanked his department Wapda and sponsors SA Gardens for their support. “I am so lucky that I am doing my training under the supervision of legend Aisam ul Haq and one of the top coaches of Pakistan Muhammad Khalid. Thanks to their coaching, tips, advices and support that helped me win two back-to-back Asian Ranking Tennis titles.”

In the boys’ singles position 3-4, Samer Zaman beat Ali Zain 7-6(5), 6-2 while in boys’ singles position 5-6, M Amir Mazari beat M Haziq Asim 6-0, 6-1 and in boys’ singles position 9-10, Ismail Aftab beat Hammad Kashif 6-3, 6-2. The boy’s doubles final will be played today (Friday) at 4:00 pm. Mr Tariq Mahmood Murtaza, President of the Islamabad Tennis Association and Chairman-RDA, will be the chief guest.