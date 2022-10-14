Share:

LAHORE - Access to quality healthcare facili­ties is a non-negotiable human right said Dean Institute of Public Health Professor Dr. Zarfishan Tahir here on Thursday. Addressing the inaugura­tion ceremony of the second batch of training course for health profes­sionals and health managers of pri­vate and public hospitals on MSDS in collaboration with the Punjab Healthcare Commission at IPH.

She said that it was difficult to treat and cure patients without following the minimum service delivery stan­dards set by the Punjab Healthcare Commission for private and public hospitals, clinics and laboratories.

She said that IPH would continue to provide full support to the train­ing program on Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) of PHC to provide skilled and trained man­power to the health facilities in the province. Director Clinical Gover­nance PHC Dr. Mushtaq Salarya said that the Healthcare Commission( PHC) was operating an effective sys­tem of monitoring and implementa­tion to ensure compliance of MSDS in all hospitals, laboratories and all types of clinics. He said that it was imperative to implement standards set for hospitals with quality health facilities, clean environment, proper disposal of hospital waste and in­fection-free operation theaters and wards. He said that with the support of the IPH, the Punjab Health Care Commissioner would continue the training program for the informa­tion and awareness of public and private hospitals, laboratories and administrative doctors across the province so that awareness about public health in the province could increase and a visible change and improvement in the working and ef­ficiency of hospitals could be materi­alized. Officers and faculty members of the institute were present in the event whereas 19 Health Managers and Health Professionals from pri­vate and public sector hospitals got enrolled in the one-month certifi­cate training course.