ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said the adop­tion of digital technology and telemedicine, and strengthening preventive health care was essential to help overcome the increasing healthcare chal­lenges faced by the underprivileged population.

The president said this in a meeting with the delegation of Global Executives of Siemens Health­ineers led by CEO of the Middle East & South Africa (MESA) Regions Ole Per Maloy, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Talking to the delegation, the president emphasized that the healthcare providers should embrace innovation and transform healthcare de­livery to improve the quality of healthcare services and enhance the people’s access to medical servic­es in a cost-effective and efficient manner.

He underlined the need to promote preventive healthcare system by creating awareness about the importance of prevention and early detection of diseases by adopting a healthy lifestyle. He said the healthy lifestyle could be adopted by observing cleanliness, regular exercise, eating a balanced diet, management of tension and anxiety, avoiding smok­ing and use of drugs, and seeking medical assistance at the early stage of health issues faced by them. The president said there was a need to repeatedly incul­cate the importance of a healthy lifestyle and taking precautionary measures to prevent the occurrence of diseases. He said the early detection of disease or illness to the general public through all possible means of communication was also important.