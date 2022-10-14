Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ministers Shahram Tarakai and Atif Khan have been issued notices by the Election Commission of Pakistan for breaking the code of conduct ahead of the by-elections, while all 979 vote stations of KP have been declared sensitive or most sensitive for the October 16 by-elections on three National Assembly seats in the province. Both the ministers have been directed by the ECP to appear in person or through lawyer to explain their position. Also, the recent law and order crisis in several areas of the province has necessitated extraordinary security precautions in the constituencies of KP. Sohail Ahmad, spokesman for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, shared that 234 polling places were considered sensitive for the elections on Sunday, while 745 polling places were labelled as the most sensitive. To maintain peace and order, 09 to 10 police officers will be stationed at the sensitive voting locations. On October 16, by-elections will be held in three KP constituencies: NA-31 Peshawar, NA-24 Charsadda, and NA-22 Mardan.