The accountability campaign spearheaded by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) really took off in 2017, mostly in the courts as PTI leaders fought and advocated for cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders to be heard. After five years of convictions, acquittals, medical leaves, and relentless politics, it looks like the accountability drive, that PTI had made the first of its priorities, may not end in its favour. In what is a major blow to PTI, a special court in Lahore on Wednesday acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, in a Rs16 billion money laundering case.

It appears that the case was problematic since its inception. There was no transaction that had tied the accused to what was being alleged. If the PTI thinks that corruption occurred by exploiting loopholes through benami accounts, it is up to the parliament to explore how to close such loopholes in the law; it would be exceeding the court’s jurisdiction to go beyond the law and the required burden of proof process. It appears that this case was faulty from the start, and it is frustrating that millions of rupees has been spent on the courts entertaining this case, and government bodies carrying out the required investigations.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether PTI will try to appeal this case in the higher courts. This verdict is a blow since the fact that there were pending cases against Shehbaz Sharif had been used as a reason for many initiatives, such as rejecting grant of licenses to Sharif-owned businesses.

However while the PML-N celebrates the decision, and PTI mourns it, parliamentarians from all parties need to consider the subject matter of the case, which is money laundering through benami accounts. No matter what the truth is, it would be useful that such matters are addressed in our laws, rather than through political cases in front of special courts.