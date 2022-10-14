Share:

RAWALPINDI - An anti-drug awareness seminar was organised at Bolan Medical College, Quetta by Regional Directorate ANF Balochistan, informed ANF HQ spokesperson on Thursday.

Maj General Aneeq Ur Rehman Malik HI (M), Director General Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan was the chief guest of the event. More than 500 students from different fields of education physically attended the seminar. Major universities included Bolan Medical College (BMC), Balochistan University of Information Technology & Management Sciences (BUITEMS), University of Balochistan (UoB), SardarBahadur Khan Women University (SBK), Quetta Institute of Medical Sciences (QIMS) and Government Girls Degree College (GGDC). DG ANF addressed the “Future Generation of Pakistan” and emphasized that drug abuse has grown from essential domestic problem into a national and global threat. ANF as a force will leave no stone unturned to curb this menace and will fight against all odds to secure our next generation. Other speakers highlighted challenges posed to youth, role of society and academic institutions against drug abuse. Performance anxiety and peer pressure emerged as core causes of addiction among young students. Youth Ambassadors from Quetta also participated in the seminar and had an exclusive interaction with the chief guest. At the end, Round Table Conference with Vice Chancellors and Head of Departments was also organized. Chief guest assured the members of complete support and cooperation from the Force and emphasised upon the role of educational institutes in societal space to save future of Pakistan from the curse of narcotics by highlighting “Education as a Weapon against Drugs” within the ambit of “SHAPE” strategy.