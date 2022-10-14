Share:

QUETTA - An online session on the hazards of drug abuse and the road map for its preven­tion was organized by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in collaboration with pub­lic sector universities in Balochistan on Thursday. Students and faculty from University of Turbat partic­ipated in the session. v Dr Shah Mir Baloch, Assistant Professor, English Depart­ment and Director Student Affairs served as the fo­cal person for the session representing University of Turbat. Amjid Habib, Chair­man Department of English was also present on the oc­casion.