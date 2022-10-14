Share:

FAISALABAD - The Agriculture Department has invited applications from growers for wheat production competition till October 20, 2022.

According to Chaudhry Khalid Mehm­ood, deputy director Agriculture (Exten­sion) Department, growers who have five to 12.5 acres of irrigated land or 25 acres arid land, are eligible to participate in the wheat competition.

He said that the government would provide Rs11,000 as financial assistance to growers for one-acre wheat cultivation whereas the farmers, selected through balloting, would be bound to cultivate wheat on experimental plots according to recommendations of the Agriculture Department.

In this connection, application forms are available free of cost in the office of Agriculture Officer (Extension) and As­sistant Director Agriculture (Extension), whereas the same could also be down­loaded from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk. Photocopy of the form would also be accepted and the applications would be received till October 20, 2022.