Rawalpindi/ islamabad-A gang of armed dacoits shot at and injured two men when they put up resistance during a robbery bid in the limits of Police Station (PS) Sihala, informed sources on Thursday.

The dacoits managed to flee from the scene after robbing the house, sources said.

The police rushed to the scene and moved the injured men to hospital for medical treatment, they said.

According to sources, a gang of unknown dacoits having guns into hands stormed into a house located on Union Council Road.

The dacoits collected cash, gold and other valuables from the house and started firing when the house owner showed resistance. Resultantly, the house owner and a passerby suffered bullet injuries and were rushed to hospital. Dacoits fled away. Heavy contingent of police reached at the crime scene and collected evidences. A case has been filed against the dacoits, sources said.

On the other hand, a cylinder exploded with big bang in a gas refilling shop located in I-9 Markaz while damaging the windowpanes of nearby shops and flats.

SDPO I-9 Circle Syed Sajjad Bukhari along with his team reached the spot and cordoned off the area. There was no report about any injury as result of the cylinder blast.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police booked the owner of a private housing society on charges of selling out three cars he hired on rent at the hands of two police officers and a timber merchant, according to sources. However, no arrest was made so far by the police.

Yasir Hanif, a car showroom owner, lodged complaint with PS Lohibher that Samar Abbas, owner of private housing society, had hired three cars on rent from his showroom. He said that Samar had sold out the three cars at the hands of two police officers of Jhang police namely SI Riaz Gujar, Sajid, the reader to SDPO Saddar and a timber merchant Hayyat Ullah. He asked police to register case against the fraudster and to recover his cars. Police lodged case and began investigation.

In Rawalpindi, the auto-theft gangs are on loose as a total of 22 motorcycles have been pilfered from various localities of the city in last 24 hours, said sources. Police are trying to arrest the auto-theft gang members after filing cases against them on complaints of victims.